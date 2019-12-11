Play

Magic's Al-Farouq Aminu: Won't undergo surgery

Aminu will not undergo surgery for his torn meniscus, Roy Parry of the Orlando Sentinel reports. He will be treated with a non-operative procedure and remains without an official timetable for a return.

Aminu has missed the past five games, but he was seen doing some light shooting work following Wednesday's morning shootaround, suggesting he's making solid progress. Additional updates should emerge when Aminu hits various milestones in his recovery.

