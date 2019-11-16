Magic's Amile Jefferson: Assigned to G-League
Jefferson was assigned to the Lakeland Magic on Saturday.
Jefferson was assigned to the Lakeland Magic prior to the team's home opener against College Park. He'd seen action in two games for the parent club, totaling six points, three rebounds and two assists in nine total minutes of play through Orlando's first 12 games.
