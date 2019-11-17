Jefferson was recalled from the G League's Lakeland Magic and will be available for Orlando's game Sunday against Washington.

Jefferson and Melvin Frazier are both back with the parent club after appearing for Lakeland in its 125-99 win over College Park. The Duke product recorded a double-double in his outing in the G League, but he's likely to remain outside of Orlando's rotation when the team is at full strength in the frontcourt.