Magic's Amile Jefferson: Back to G League
Orlando transferred Jefferson to the G League's Lakeland Magic on Wednesday.
The two-way player will suit up in Lakeland's matchup with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants on Wednesday but could rejoin the parent club ahead of its final pre-All-Star break game Thursday at home versus the Hornets. Jefferson has appeared in four contests for Orlando this season, averaging 1.0 point and 1.5 boards in 3.5 minutes per contest.
