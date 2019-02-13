Orlando transferred Jefferson to the G League's Lakeland Magic on Wednesday.

The two-way player will suit up in Lakeland's matchup with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants on Wednesday but could rejoin the parent club ahead of its final pre-All-Star break game Thursday at home versus the Hornets. Jefferson has appeared in four contests for Orlando this season, averaging 1.0 point and 1.5 boards in 3.5 minutes per contest.