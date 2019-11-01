Magic's Amile Jefferson: Gets NBA deal
Jefferson agreed to a two-year NBA contract with the Magic on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Jefferson had previously been on a two-way deal with the team. The new contract presumably opens up the possibility for more playing time for the 26-year-old, though he has just 68 career NBA minutes under his belt, so don't expect him to play a major role any time soon.
