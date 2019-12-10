Magic's Amile Jefferson: Headed to G League
Jefferson was assigned to Lakeland on Tuesday.
Jefferson has logged just four minutes over his last two appearances with the parent club, so Orlando will give him the opportunity to see more playing time with Lakeland.
