Magic's Amile Jefferson: Monster double-double in win
Jefferson recorded a game-high 24 points (11-17 FG, 2-2 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists and two steals over 26 minutes in the Magic's 96-92 loss to the Heat in the Las Vegas Summer League on Tuesday.
Jefferson was a huge force on the glass once again, pulling down a game-high 15 rebounds to go with his superb scoring total. Jefferson's 18.5 points and 12.0 rebounds per game over his last two contests showcase how dominant he can be, but he's likely to be buried on the depth chart this season.
