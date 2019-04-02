Jefferson managed five points (1-1 FG, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in six minutes during Monday's 121-109 loss to the Raptors.

Jefferson saw limited action but filled up the stat sheet, finishing with career highs in scoring, minutes, and made free throws while matching his best rebounding effort. Nevertheless, this was just his 10th appearance of the season, and he's highly unlikely to see substantial playing time unless the Magic are eliminated from playoff contention prior to the final regular season matchup.