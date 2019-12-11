Magic's Amile Jefferson: Recalled from G League
Jefferson was recalled from Lakeland of the G League and will be available for Orlando's contest against the Lakers on Wednesday.
Similarly to his teammate Melvin Frazier Jr., after Jefferson was sent down to the G League on Tuesday following a semi-lengthy stay in the NBA, the big man was recalled Wednesday. While the 26-year-old has seen action in just four games this season, the former Blue Devil is yet to miss a shot during the 13 minutes that he has been on the floor.
