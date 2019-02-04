The Magic recalled Jefferson from the G League's Lakeland Magic on Monday.

Mohamed Bamba (lower leg) could be in danger of missing a second straight game Tuesday in Oklahoma City, so Jefferson will rejoin the Magic and potentially dress as the team's third-string center in that contest. Jefferson, one of the Magic's two-way players, has seen action in just one NBA game this season. Over 31 outings with Lakeland, the Duke product is averaging 17.7 points, 11.4 boards and 3.6 assists in 33.5 minutes per game.