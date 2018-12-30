Magic's Amile Jefferson: Sent to G League
The Magic transferred Caupain to the G League's Lakeland Magic on Sunday.
Jefferson, a two-way player, has yet to see any action at the NBA level this season and was likely just up with the parent club for a brief period to fit in some practice time. He's averaging 17.2 points, 11.3 boards and 3.3 assists per game with Lakeland in 2018-19.
