Magic's Amile Jefferson: Signing with Magic
Jefferson agreed to a one-year contract with the Magic on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Jefferson was a restricted free agent with the Magic this summer and played with the team in Las Vegas Summer League. He'll be back in Orlando for the 2019-20 season, but given the frontcourt depth the team boasts, he likely won't play much of a role on the NBA level.
More News
-
Magic's Amile Jefferson: Monster double-double in win•
-
Magic's Amile Jefferson: Strong showing in Sunday's loss•
-
Magic's Amile Jefferson: Becomes restricted free agent•
-
Magic's Amile Jefferson: Plays six minutes in Monday's loss•
-
Amile Jefferson: Piles on double-double•
-
Magic's Amile Jefferson: Transferred to G League•
-
Early Fantasy Basketball sleepers
Alex Barutha considers some players who might fly under the radar in drafts, naming 11 early...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...