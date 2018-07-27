Magic's Amile Jefferson: Signs two-way deal with Orlando
Jefferson and the Magic agreed to a two-way contract on Friday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
Jefferson, who went undrafted out of Duke in 2017, spent all of last season in the G-League with the Timberwolves' affiliate, the Iowa Wolves. There, he earned All G-League 2nd Team honors by averaging 17.8 points, 12.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 62.3 percent from the field. In signing a two-way contract, he'll once again spend the majority of the season in the G-League, but can be at the NBA level for up to 45 days.
