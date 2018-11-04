Magic's Amile Jefferson: Strong double-double in loss
Jefferson tallied 20 points, 18 rebounds and two assists over 44 minutes against the Bayhawks on Saturday.
While his stat line benefited fantasy owners, Jefferson posted a minus-26 rating and committed a game-high six turnovers as Lakeland lost their second consecutive game to start the season. Even still, Jefferson led the team in minutes Saturday and will continue to be an upper-level option in G League formats when he's not at the NBA level with the Magic.
