Jefferson tallied 20 points, 18 rebounds and two assists over 44 minutes against the Bayhawks on Saturday.

While his stat line benefited fantasy owners, Jefferson posted a minus-26 rating and committed a game-high six turnovers as Lakeland lost their second consecutive game to start the season. Even still, Jefferson led the team in minutes Saturday and will continue to be an upper-level option in G League formats when he's not at the NBA level with the Magic.