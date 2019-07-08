Jefferson pitched in 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, and four steals in 28 minutes during Sunday's 84-79 loss to the Nuggets.

Jefferson neared a double-double while swiping several steals, showcasing why Orlando extended him a qualifying offer. He was among the top players in the G League last season, but it'll be tough for Jefferson to make much of an impact for the Magic unless injuries or trades involving one of Nikola Vucevic or Mo Bamba occur.