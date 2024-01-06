Black is now questionable for Friday's game against Denver, Wendell Epps of Bally Sports Florida reports.
Black is a late addition to the injury report, as several players are feeling under the weather for the Magic. The rookie guard will warm up and is considered a game-time call. Cole Anthony could potentially see a massive workload if Black is held out.
