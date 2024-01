Black (illness) is available but will operate off the bench during Sunday's game against the Hawks.

Black might still be under the weather, so he'll shift to a reserve role, while Chuma Okeke and Caleb Houstan start alongside Jalen Suggs, Paolo Banchero and Goga Bitadze. Black has made five appearances as a reserve this season, averaging 6.4 points in 13.4 minutes per game.