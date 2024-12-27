Black will start in Friday's game against the Knicks, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
The second-year pro will supplant Trevelin Queen in the starting lineup for Friday's contest. Black has started in two games this season, during which he has averaged 8.5 points, 4.0 assists and 1.5 rebounds across 22.5 minutes per contest.
