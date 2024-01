Black won't start Friday's game against the Grizzlies.

As expected, Black will return to the bench in favor of Markelle Fultz, who's returning to action after missing Monday's loss to Cleveland due to rest. As a reserve (11 games), Black has averaged 5.6 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 steals-plus-blocks in 15.4 minutes per game.