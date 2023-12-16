Black totaled 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt), nine rebounds and four assists over 28 minutes during Friday's 128-111 loss to Boston.

Black had his best game of the season Friday, posting career-best numbers in points, rebounds and assists despite the 17-point defeat. The Magic have been patient with Black amid the growing pains in his rookie year, and while he should remain in a starting role as long as Markelle Fultz (knee) remains sidelined, his fantasy upside remains limited -- in a best-case scenario. At this point, he's little more than a potential streaming alternative in DFS slates, though he does have a bit more upside in fantasy formats.