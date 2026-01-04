Black logged 27 points (8-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 10 assists, three rebounds, four blocks and one steal over 36 minutes during the Magic's 135-127 win over the Pacers on Sunday.

Black recorded his second double-double of the season Sunday (and third of his career), with his 10 assists marking a career high. He is the fifth player age-21 or younger in Magic franchise history with a 25/10 game, and the third-year guard is in line for an even larger workload in the short term while Jalen Suggs (knee) is sidelined. In the 12 games since entering the starting lineup Dec. 9, Black has averaged 21.2 points, 5.2 assists, 4.4 rebounds, 2.3 threes, 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocks over 34.1 minutes per game.