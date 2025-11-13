Black posted 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt), three assists, three rebounds, two steals and one blocks over 23 minutes during the Magic's 124-107 win over the Knicks on Wednesday.

Black reverted to a bench role Wednesday due to the return of Jalen Suggs, but the former ended up taking on a larger role after Paolo Banchero left in the first half due to a groin injury. Black made his presence felt in the fourth quarter, when he scored nine of his 17 points to help the Magic maintain their lead. The third-year pro could enter Orlando's starting lineup if Banchero were to be sidelined due to his injury, beginning with Friday's game against Brooklyn.