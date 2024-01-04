Black won't start Wednesday's game against the Kings.
Black will come off the bench for the first time since Nov. 9 after playing just 13 minutes Tuesday. Despite his removal from the first unit, Black should still handle a significant role as a reserve ball handler due to Cole Anthony's (quad) absence.
