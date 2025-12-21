Black closed Saturday's 128-127 overtime win over the Jazz with 20 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds and five assists over 40 minutes.

Jalen Suggs' (hip) absence has allowed Black to log four consecutive starts, and his standout production might summon an adjustment in the rotation upon Suggs' return. Franz Wagner's return is still at least a week away, so the team could conceivably run with Suggs and Black in the backcourt and shift Desmond Bane to the wing, a position where he is usually comfortable.