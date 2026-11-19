Black totaled 15 points (6-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), two rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 121-116 loss to the 76ers.

Black continues to benefit from Paolo Banchero's (ankle) absence, maintaining a substantial offensive role despite inconsistent shooting. His playmaking and defensive contributions provide a reliable fantasy foundation, while increased shot volume offers scoring upside. He's worth holding across formats, although Banchero's eventual return could reduce his opportunities.