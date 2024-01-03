Black racked up zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one steal across 13 minutes during Tuesday's 121-115 loss to Golden State.

While the Magic are happy to have Jalen Suggs back, the backcourt is having trouble putting points on the board. Black seemed to have the edge over Cole Anthony, but he's hit a four-game slump after posting one of the best games of his career.against Washington. The first-round pick is bound to go through some growing pains, and the Magic will likely stick with him despite the tepid output.