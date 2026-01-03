Black finished Friday's 121-114 loss to Chicago with 18 points (8-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals over 33 minutes.

Black finished second on the Magic in scoring behind Paolo Banchero's 31-point performance and led the way with seven assists. Black also continued his impressive play on the defensive end, racking up two steals in five of his last six matchups. Friday's showing is a strong start to the new month after averaging 25.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.8 steals in his last five games of December.