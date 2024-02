Black is starting Wednesday's game against the Knicks.

Black hasn't been part of Orlando's rotation in recent matchups, but he'll draw the start Wednesday since Markelle Fultz (rest), Gary Harris (calf) and Jalen Suggs (groin) have been ruled out. Over 29 starts this year, Black has averaged 5.1 points and 2.7 rebounds in 21.3 minutes per game.