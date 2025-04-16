Black finished Tuesday's 120-95 Play-In Game win over the Hawks with 16 points (6-7 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists, four rebounds and two blocks over 28 minutes.

Black ended the regular-season strong with back-to-back 20-point outings, and that momentum carried into Tuesday's contest when he connected on all but one of his shots while finishing with a game-high plus-34 point differential. Even though he didn't start, Black ended up playing more minutes than starter Cory Joseph (18) and fellow reserve Cole Anthony (20). With the win, the Magic will enter the postseason as the seventh seed in the East and face the defending-champion Celtics in the first round.