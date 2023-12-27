Black closed with 23 points (9-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, one assist and four steals across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 127-119 win over Washington.

Black has proven to be able to deliver solid outings from time to time, but the lack of consistency on a game-to-game basis conspires against his upside. He is expected to remain in the starting unit with Markelle Fultz (knee) sidelined, but his overall numbers make him a less-than-appealing fantasy alternative outside of deep formats and weak DFS slates.