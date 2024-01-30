Black totaled 20 points (7-9 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block over 30 minutes during Monday's 131-129 loss to the Mavericks.

Black missed just two shots from the field and delivered instant offense off the bench, but his contributions were not enough to secure the victory against a Mavericks team led by a red-hot Luka Doncic. Black has endured a fair share of struggles in his rookie year, and in fact, this was just the sixth time he scored in double digits all season long. He's averaging just 6.3 points per game when deployed off the bench, so it wouldn't be surprising if this was just an odd explosive outing for him.