Black amassed 11 points (5-5 FG, 1-1 FT) over 15 minutes during Wednesday's 121-111 loss to the Cavaliers.

Black played just 15 minutes despite starting, but he was still able to finish with double-digit points on the strength of a perfect shooting performance. Although he has been the primary fill-in for Markelle Fultz (knee), his lack of production has limited his fantasy value. At this point, there is little reason to consider him, even in deeper formats.