Black registered four points (2-5 FG) and four assists over 8:16 of court time in Team T's 40-34 loss to Team C.

Black tied Team C's Stephon Castle and Dalton Knecht in assists in Friday's semifinal. Black's efforts weren't enough for Team T to advance to the Rising Stars final for a shot at a spot in Sunday's All-Star event. Black entered the All-Star break having scored at least 15 points in three of his last five outings, and he's had a larger role for the Magic due to the recent absence of Jalen Suggs (quadriceps). Black and the Magic will hit the road for their first game after the break against the Hawks on Thursday, Feb. 20.