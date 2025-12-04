Black posted seven points (2-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and five assists over 28 minutes during the Magic's 114-112 loss to the Spurs on Wednesday.

Black entered Wednesday's game having averaged 23.0 points on 53.1 percent shooting over his three prior outings. He wasn't able to carry that efficiency into Wednesday's contest, but he was active on the boards with seven rebounds, which was second most on the Magic behind Wendell Carter (nine). Black continues to play heavy minutes off the bench even with Jalen Suggs' minutes steadily increasing over the course of the regular season. Over his last 10 appearances, Black has averaged 15.4 points, 3.6 assists, 3.6 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.2 threes over 29.4 minutes per game.