Black chipped in 21 points (7-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Thursday's 118-111 victory over the Grizzlies in Berlin.

It was another strong performance from Black, who topped 20 points for a third straight game and the 10th time in the last 15 contests. Over that stretch, the breakout guard is averaging 20.7 points, 5.2 assists, 4.3 boards, 2.5 threes and 1.4 steals, but his usage could begin to decline as the Orlando roster gets healthier -- Thursday marked the first time both Franz Wagner and Moritz Wagner had been in the lineup together in 2025-26.