Black racked up 19 points (7-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and six assists in 37 minutes during Sunday's 126-109 loss to the Grizzlies in London.

The third-year guard fell just short of his fourth straight game with 20-plus points, but he still led the Magic in scoring. Black has drained multiple three-pointers in 11 of the last 14 games as part of a breakout campaign, averaging 20.6 points, 5.5 assists, 4.2 assists, 2.6 threes and 1.3 steals over that stretch.