Black provided 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four assists, three steals, one rebound and one block over 29 minutes during Saturday's 133-121 win over the Knicks.

Black put up single-digit shot attempts for a second consecutive contest, though he still led the bench in points while reaching double figures for the fourth game in a row. The 21-year-old guard continues to provide value on both ends of the floor, leading all players in steals Saturday. He has tallied multiple steals in each of his last three games, totaling nine swipes during that span.