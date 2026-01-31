Magic's Anthony Black: Lives at charity stripe vs. Toronto
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Black registered 25 points (5-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 14-14 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one block over 40 minutes during the Magic's 130-120 win over the Raptors on Friday.
Black was particularly effective in the fourth quarter, scoring 13 of his 25 points in the frame while going 8-for-8 from the free-throw line. His 14 made free throws easily cleared his previous career high that he set Dec. 5 against the Heat (nine) and was more than he had made over his seven outings prior to Friday's contest. Black entered the Magic's starting lineup Dec. 9 and has thrived in his role. Since that point, he has averaged 19.0 points, 5.2 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 2.3 threes, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks over 34.6 minutes per game.
