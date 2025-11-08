Black supplied 13 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists, four rebounds and four steals over 33 minutes during the Magic's 123-110 win over the Celtics on Friday.

Black led the Magic's bench in scoring Friday and led both teams with a season-high four swipes. He played a season-high 33 minutes Friday, 19 of which came in the second half. Even though he occupies a reserve role, Black has been consistently getting more playing time than Jalen Suggs as the latter continues to have his minutes restricted while recovering from offseason knee surgery.