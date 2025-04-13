Black will start Sunday's game against the Hawks.

With Cory Joseph (knee), Franz Wagner (knee) and Paolo Banchero (ankle) out, the Magic will start Black, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Tristan da Silva, Jonathan Isaac and Wendell Carter. As a starter this season (nine games), Black has averaged 8.1 points, 2.8 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 27.9 minutes.