Black accumulated eight points (4-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 22 minutes during Wednesday's 129-99 loss to Toronto.

Black was moved into the starting lineup Wednesday due to the absence of Jalen Suggs (knee). Black averaged 16.5 points, 4.2 assists and 3.7 rebounds over 32.4 minutes per game across 40 starts during the 2025-26 season, but he failed to meet those numbers in Orlando's loss to Toronto. There will be more opportunities ahead for the 2023 first-rounder, seeing as Suggs is expected to be sidelined for at least the next two weeks.