Black closed Friday's 108-85 loss to the Knicks with nine points (2-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal over 30 minutes.

Black got the starting nod over Trevelin Queen in Friday's contest, making his third start of the season and ending one point short of the double-digit mark. In his three starts this season, Black has averaged 8.7 points, 3.3 assists and 2.0 rebounds per contest.