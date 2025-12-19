Magic's Anthony Black: Offensive effort in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Black finished Thursday's 126-115 loss to the Nuggets with 22 points (8-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), two rebounds, three assists and two steals in 37 minutes.
Black had a subpar outing in terms of rebounds but notched his best scoring tally since Nov. 25 while making his third consecutive start. The young guard has been given a more meaningful role in the absence of Franz Wagner (ankle), and that could continue to be the case for a few more games, so Black will have a chance to keep improving on his season numbers of 13.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 29.0 minutes per game.
