Black provided 23 points (8-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), one rebound, three assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Thursday's 105-99 loss to Oklahoma City.

Black turned in his best scoring performance through 29 games this season and did so in an impressive fashion. Jalen Suggs picked up an ankle injury and was held out for much of the second half, which opened up the floor for an uptick in opportunities on the offensive end for Black, who could slot in as the team's starting point guard if Suggs is forced to miss additional time.