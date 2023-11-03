Black totaled nine points (4-4 FG, 1-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist and two steals in 16 minutes during Thursday's 115-113 win over the Jazz.

Gary Harris, who started the contest in place of Markelle Fultz (knee), suffered a groin injury in the first half and didn't return. Joe Ingles started the second half in place of Harris, but Cole Anthony and Black were the ones who stepped their production up. If Harris and Fultz remain sidelined, it's possible Black will be able to carve out a 20-minute bench role moving forward.