Black (back) tallied nine points (1-5 FG, 7-8 FT), five assists, two steals and one rebound across 26 minutes Monday in the Magic's 103-94 win over the Knicks.

Black made his return in a bench role after missing the Magic's previous four contests with a low back contusion. He's been active in getting to the free-throw line over his last two appearances and has converted 12 of his 13 attempts overall between those contests, but the second-year guard's low usage rate and typically poor shooting from the field limits his overall fantasy appeal. Black will likely lose out on some playing time if the Magic get at least one of Jalen Suggs (back), Paolo Banchero (oblique) or Gary Harris (hamstring) back for their next game Thursday versus the TImberwolves.