Black logged five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 FT), one assist and two blocks over five minutes during Wednesday's 116-86 win over Houston.

Black was the sixth overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and put together some encouraging performances in Summer League play, but he saw limited minutes during Wednesday's regular-season opener. Despite Black's limited workload, Jalen Suggs and Gary Harris both played under 22 minutes, so it's possible the rookie can carve out a larger role as he adjusts to the NBA level.