Black recorded 20 points (8-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and three steals over 31 minutes during Thursday's 131-94 victory over the Kings.

It's the third time in the last four games Black has scored at least 20 points. The sixth overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft remains on course for a breakout campaign -- Black has scored in double digits in 11 straight games, averaging 18.2 points, 3.9 boards, 3.9 assists, 2.2 threes, 2.1 steals and 0.9 blocks over that span.