Black produced 26 points (9-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and three steals across 36 minutes during Sunday's 128-118 win over the Pelicans.

The third-year guard scored 20-plus points for the ninth time in the last 14 games, while the three steals represented Black's best defensive effort since Nov. 28. Over that 14-game stretch, Black is averaging 20.7 points, 5.1 assists, 4.3 boards, 2.4 threes and 1.4 steals.