Black notched 31 points (12-17 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three assists, one rebound and one steal across 28 minutes in Tuesday's 144-103 win over the 76ers.

After starting Sunday's loss to Boston, the third-year guard retreated to the bench with Jalen Suggs back in action. Still, Black caught fire Tuesday and led all players in points, scoring 20 of his career-high 31 points in the first half. The 21-year-old continues to provide a spark for the Magic whether in the first or second unit, and he has scored in double figures in six consecutive contests.